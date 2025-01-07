Service members from Joint Base San Antonio, prepare to leave for home during the JBSA Holiday Exodus at the San Antonio International Airport, Dec. 20, 2024. The Exodus allows for service members in technical training schools the ability to travel home and spend the holidays with family. (U.S. Air Force video by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949154
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-QF982-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110763049
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 JBSA Exodus, by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.