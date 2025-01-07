Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JBSA Exodus

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Service members from Joint Base San Antonio, prepare to leave for home during the JBSA Holiday Exodus at the San Antonio International Airport, Dec. 20, 2024. The Exodus allows for service members in technical training schools the ability to travel home and spend the holidays with family. (U.S. Air Force video by Joshua J. Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949154
    VIRIN: 211220-F-QF982-1002
    Filename: DOD_110763049
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Holiday Exodus; Holidays; Exodus;

