2024 JBSA Exodus

Service members from Joint Base San Antonio, prepare to leave for home during the JBSA Holiday Exodus at the San Antonio International Airport, Dec. 20, 2024. The Exodus allows for service members in technical training schools the ability to travel home and spend the holidays with family. (U.S. Air Force video by Joshua J. Garcia)