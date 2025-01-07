Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives on Special Air Mission 39 (SAM 39) at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. Ceremonial units assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region rendered honors before a motorcade transported his remains to Washington for a final journey to the U.S. Capitol. (DoD video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949150
    VIRIN: 250107-D-TO650-1002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110762924
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    JTF-NCR
    State Funeral
    SF39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download