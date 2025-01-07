Joint Base Andrews supports arrival ceremony for State Funeral

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives on Special Air Mission 39 (SAM 39) at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 7, 2025. Ceremonial units assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region rendered honors before a motorcade transported his remains to Washington for a final journey to the U.S. Capitol. (DoD video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)