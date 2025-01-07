Air Commandos honor MH-60G

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos share history and personal accounts surrounding their time on the MH-60G Pave Hawk and its close-knit crew at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. The MH-60G was introduced in 1982 as a special operations mission rescue helicopter before transferring to Air Combat Command as the HH-60G Pave Hawk, retiring in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949144
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-UV715-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762844
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
