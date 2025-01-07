Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos honor MH-60G

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Airman Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos share history and personal accounts surrounding their time on the MH-60G Pave Hawk and its close-knit crew at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. The MH-60G was introduced in 1982 as a special operations mission rescue helicopter before transferring to Air Combat Command as the HH-60G Pave Hawk, retiring in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Air Commando
    55th SOS

