Air Commandos honor MH-60G

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos share history and personal accounts surrounding their time on the MH-60G Pave Hawk and its close-knit crew at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 9, 2024. The MH-60G was introduced in 1982 as a special operations mission rescue helicopter before transferring to Air Combat Command as the HH-60G Pave Hawk, retiring in 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)