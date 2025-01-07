Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support Center Pacific

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    The South Center Pacific, or SCP (pronounced ‘skip’), is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on the island of Okinawa. It is formally known as the 525th Electronics Maintenance Squadron and is part of the 309th Electronic Maintenance Group. Its mission is to provide in-theater depot level maintenance in direct support of our warfighters in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. The SCP supports multiple weapon systems, conducting depot-level maintenance on a variety of assets such as airborne generators, hydraulics, and avionics. The unit also touts machining and welding capabilities for component manufacturing, and exercises engineering support for electronics, mechanical, and industrial equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949143
    VIRIN: 241205-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_110762837
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support Center Pacific, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

