Support Center Pacific

The South Center Pacific, or SCP (pronounced ‘skip’), is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on the island of Okinawa. It is formally known as the 525th Electronics Maintenance Squadron and is part of the 309th Electronic Maintenance Group. Its mission is to provide in-theater depot level maintenance in direct support of our warfighters in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. The SCP supports multiple weapon systems, conducting depot-level maintenance on a variety of assets such as airborne generators, hydraulics, and avionics. The unit also touts machining and welding capabilities for component manufacturing, and exercises engineering support for electronics, mechanical, and industrial equipment.
