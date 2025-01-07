Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers Hone Skills During Sustained Airborne Training at Aviano Air Base

    ITALY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Aviano, Italy (Dec. 17, 2024) — Nothing says “ready for the skies” quite like paratroopers perfecting their parachute landing falls on solid ground. Practice makes perfect—and minimizes visits to the medic.

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) at Aviano Air Base on Dec. 17, to maintain readiness for airborne operations.

    The training focused on critical components of airborne proficiency, including pre-jump drills, emergency procedures, and parachute landing falls. These fundamental skills are key to ensuring operational success and reducing the risk of injuries during jumps.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 13:33
    Location: IT

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether

