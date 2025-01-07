Paratroopers Hone Skills During Sustained Airborne Training at Aviano Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aviano, Italy (Dec. 17, 2024) — Nothing says “ready for the skies” quite like paratroopers perfecting their parachute landing falls on solid ground. Practice makes perfect—and minimizes visits to the medic.



Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) at Aviano Air Base on Dec. 17, to maintain readiness for airborne operations.



The training focused on critical components of airborne proficiency, including pre-jump drills, emergency procedures, and parachute landing falls. These fundamental skills are key to ensuring operational success and reducing the risk of injuries during jumps.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army Video by Capt. Jennifer French)