SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Installation Re-Optimization Plan, New Prescription Refill System, and Updated Waiver Policies

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Installation Infrastructure Action Plan helps bases adapt to the challenges of Great Power Competition, the Defense Health Agency is upgrading military pharmacies to a new prescription refill system, and the Department of the Air Force expands medical waiver considerations for multiple medical conditions.