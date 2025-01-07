Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Installation Re-Optimization Plan, New Prescription Refill System, and Updated Waiver Policies

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Installation Infrastructure Action Plan helps bases adapt to the challenges of Great Power Competition, the Defense Health Agency is upgrading military pharmacies to a new prescription refill system, and the Department of the Air Force expands medical waiver considerations for multiple medical conditions.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949133
    VIRIN: 250108-F-UE508-4295
    Filename: DOD_110762767
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Installation Re-Optimization Plan, New Prescription Refill System, and Updated Waiver Policies, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV     

