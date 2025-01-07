Aircraft arrived at NAS Jacksonville to refuel in preparation of the flyover. U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets are scheduled to conduct a 21-aircraft missing man flyover in memory of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy' Carter on Jan. 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949122
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-AW702-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110762583
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Aircraft arrive at NAS Jacksonville ahead of the Jimmy Carter Funeral, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.