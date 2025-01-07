Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive at NAS Jacksonville ahead of the Jimmy Carter Funeral

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Aircraft arrived at NAS Jacksonville to refuel in preparation of the flyover. U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets are scheduled to conduct a 21-aircraft missing man flyover in memory of former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy' Carter on Jan. 9, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949122
    VIRIN: 250107-N-AW702-1000
    Filename: DOD_110762583
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft arrive at NAS Jacksonville ahead of the Jimmy Carter Funeral, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    President
    Flyover
    NAS Jacksonville
    Jimmy Carter
    Super Hornets
    Striker Fighter Wing Atlantic

