    Jimmy Carter State Funeral

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Raymond Randall 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The Joint Task Force National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard conducts the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Raymond Randall)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949119
    VIRIN: 250105-D-SE734-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110762574
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jimmy Carter State Funeral, by SPC Raymond Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    SF39

