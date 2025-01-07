The Joint Task Force National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard conducts the arrival ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD Video by U.S. Army Spc. Raymond Randall)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949119
|VIRIN:
|250105-D-SE734-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110762574
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Jimmy Carter State Funeral, by SPC Raymond Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.