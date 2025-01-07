This Month in the AFMS: Senior Leadership Workshop, five years of supporting the U.S. Space Force, SPYDER device receives approval, Airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, AFMS Senior Leaders gather for the annual Senior Leadership Workshop, AFMS celebrates five years of U.S. Space Force support and collaboration, SPYDER device receives approval from the Aeromedical Systems Branch, and three airmen from the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron receive the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)