Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in the AFMS: Senior Leadership Workshop, five years of supporting the U.S. Space Force, SPYDER device receives approval, Airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, AFMS Senior Leaders gather for the annual Senior Leadership Workshop, AFMS celebrates five years of U.S. Space Force support and collaboration, SPYDER device receives approval from the Aeromedical Systems Branch, and three airmen from the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron receive the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 06:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949108
    VIRIN: 250107-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762487
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medic
    Training
    Eglin AFB
    December
    SLW
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    96th Test Wing
    2024
    Senior Leadership Workshop
    378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron
    Space Force Medical Operations Directorate
    AFMS News
    This Month in the AFMS
    914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    SPYDER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download