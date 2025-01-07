51st FW Command Team welcomes Team Osan to 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, share a new year message at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 31, 2024. Team Osan is comprised of xxx personnel who execute the mission, defend the base, sustain the force to protect 51 million people. In 2025, Team Osan will continue to maintain security and stability for the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 03:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949103
|VIRIN:
|241231-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762440
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
