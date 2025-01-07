Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW Command Team welcomes Team Osan to 2025

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, share a new year message at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec 31, 2024. Team Osan is comprised of xxx personnel who execute the mission, defend the base, sustain the force to protect 51 million people. In 2025, Team Osan will continue to maintain security and stability for the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 03:28
    Length: 00:01:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    New Year
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Lead The Charge

