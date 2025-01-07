Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds - Takeshita Street

    JAPAN

    01.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video highlighting the sights and sounds of the famous Takeshita Street in Harajuku, Tokyo, Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949096
    VIRIN: 250107-F-EX148-2530
    Filename: DOD_110762361
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Takeshita Street, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Sights and Sounds

