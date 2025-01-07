U.S. Marines execute live-fire Close-Quarters Battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area, South Korea, Dec. 6-7, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Horror Background Mysterious Music by ChillSound)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 02:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949094
|VIRIN:
|250106-M-AO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762347
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Korea Viper 25.1: Close Quarters Tactics, by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.