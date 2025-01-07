Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Viper 25.1: Close Quarters Tactics

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute live-fire Close-Quarters Battle drills during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at the New Mexico Range Training Area, South Korea, Dec. 6-7, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps' ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Horror Background Mysterious Music by ChillSound)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 02:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949094
    VIRIN: 250106-M-AO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762347
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Viper 25.1: Close Quarters Tactics, by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    4th Marines
    USFK
    MARFORK
    V26
    Korea Viper 25.1

