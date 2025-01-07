Omura Bay Speedway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Omurawan Go-kart Circuit is 912 meters long, and has an elevation change of 5 meters. Omura Bay is located in the center of Nagasaki prefecture. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito, Mass Communication 2nd Class Riley McDowell, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)