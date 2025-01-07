Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omura Bay Speedway

    JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Omurawan Go-kart Circuit is 912 meters long, and has an elevation change of 5 meters. Omura Bay is located in the center of Nagasaki prefecture. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito, Mass Communication 2nd Class Riley McDowell, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Recreation
    Travel

