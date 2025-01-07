Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Approximately 500 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard are deputized at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2025. The service members are staged to support civil authorities for the Counting and Certification of the Electoral Votes, which has been designated as a National Special Security Event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by 2LT Paige Bodine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949063
    VIRIN: 250106-A-DF232-8938
    Filename: DOD_110762013
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police, by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

