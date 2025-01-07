National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 500 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard are deputized at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2025. The service members are staged to support civil authorities for the Counting and Certification of the Electoral Votes, which has been designated as a National Special Security Event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by 2LT Paige Bodine)