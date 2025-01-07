National Guard Soldiers Deputized by Chief of United States Capitol Police

Approximately 500 soldiers from the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard are deputized at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2025. The service members are staged to support civil authorities for the Counting and Certification of the Electoral Votes, which has been designated as a National Special Security Event. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by 2LT Paige Bodine)
|01.06.2025
|01.07.2025 14:51
|B-Roll
|949063
|250106-A-DF232-8938
|DOD_110762013
|00:02:28
|US
|2
|2
