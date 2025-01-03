U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) breaks ice Green Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) breaks ice in Green Bay, Wisconsin Jan. 6, 2025. As part of Operation Taconite, Neah Bay breaks ice to prevent newly formed ice from hindering commercial vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Geoffrey De Lorie)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949062
|VIRIN:
|250106-G-G0109-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110761896
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.