    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) breaks ice Green Bay

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105) breaks ice in Green Bay, Wisconsin Jan. 6, 2025. As part of Operation Taconite, Neah Bay breaks ice to prevent newly formed ice from hindering commercial vessel traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Geoffrey De Lorie)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949062
    VIRIN: 250106-G-G0109-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110761896
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

