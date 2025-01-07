Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jordan Border Security Training Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency attended a border security training graduation ceremony for participants of the Iraq Border Security Forces (IBSF), hosted and facilitated by the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) at the Border Security Training Center (BSTC) in Alshwairi, Jordan, Dec. 5, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949054
    VIRIN: 241205-D-HT311-5373
    Filename: DOD_110761847
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    cooperative threat reduction Program
    Border Security Training Graduation Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download