Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCDAO Open Dagir Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Bonnie Evangelista, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, Acquisition and Assurance Director, and Trevor Austin, CDAO, Chief Technology Officer, deliver a briefing on the CDAO's new Open DAGIR Program, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 10:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 949048
    VIRIN: 241217-F-VS137-3775
    Filename: DOD_110761672
    Length: 00:14:06
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCDAO Open Dagir Overview, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Innovation
    DAGIR
    OCDAO
    CDAO
    Open DAGIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download