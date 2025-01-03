Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Threat Training

    GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military police officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade conducted active threat training 20-21 November 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Active threat training is training for MPs to respond to an active shooter and how to properly neutralize the threat if such an unlikely event were to occur.

    11.21.2024
    01.07.2025
    DE

    Military Police
    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant

