Military police officers assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade conducted active threat training 20-21 November 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Active threat training is training for MPs to respond to an active shooter and how to properly neutralize the threat if such an unlikely event were to occur.