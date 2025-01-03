Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210th Field Artillery Brigade MLRS Live Fire Training

    CHEORWON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    First Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, conducts a routine Artillery Table VI live-fire exercise with the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at Rocket Valley Range, Cheorwon, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The 210th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live-fire training exercises year-round to certify MLRS crew members and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 00:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949025
    VIRIN: 241206-A-JJ342-8476
    Filename: DOD_110761319
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CHEORWON-GUN, KR

    MLRS
    Multiple Launch Rocket System
    M270A1
    Rocket Valley

