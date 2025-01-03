Mariana Swiftlet Count on Guam B-Roll

On Mar. 6, 2024, members of the NAVFAC Marianas environmental team along with Guam Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources joined to count the Mariana swiftlet in the effort to monitor and protect nature and wildlife of the island. The swiftlet is a bird that is native to Guam and lives in caves on the Naval Magazine, Guam. Mariana swiftlets are endemic to Guam and has been listed as an endangered species since 2016. (U.S. Navy video by Amy Burrell)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 00:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949024
|VIRIN:
|240306-N-QV371-9013
|Filename:
|DOD_110761318
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
