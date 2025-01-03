Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mariana Swiftlet Count on Guam B-Roll

    GUAM

    03.05.2024

    Video by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    On Mar. 6, 2024, members of the NAVFAC Marianas environmental team along with Guam Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources joined to count the Mariana swiftlet in the effort to monitor and protect nature and wildlife of the island. The swiftlet is a bird that is native to Guam and lives in caves on the Naval Magazine, Guam. Mariana swiftlets are endemic to Guam and has been listed as an endangered species since 2016. (U.S. Navy video by Amy Burrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949024
    VIRIN: 240306-N-QV371-9013
    Filename: DOD_110761318
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mariana Swiftlet Count on Guam B-Roll, by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

