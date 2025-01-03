Mariana Swiftlet Count on Guam B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Mar. 6, 2024, members of the NAVFAC Marianas environmental team along with Guam Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources joined to count the Mariana swiftlet in the effort to monitor and protect nature and wildlife of the island. The swiftlet is a bird that is native to Guam and lives in caves on the Naval Magazine, Guam. Mariana swiftlets are endemic to Guam and has been listed as an endangered species since 2016. (U.S. Navy video by Amy Burrell)