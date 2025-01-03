Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV-22B crew chiefs qualify for fiscal year 2025 Selective Retention Bonus program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cael O'keefe and Sgt. Micheal Arwood, MV-22B tiltrotor crew chiefs with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162), speak about the fiscal year 2025 selective retention bonus program and what it takes to qualify for it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949004
    VIRIN: 241217-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110761012
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B crew chiefs qualify for fiscal year 2025 Selective Retention Bonus program, by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    MV-22 Osprey
    VMM-162
    2MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download