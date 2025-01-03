Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 AFIMSC Year In Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center team focused its 2024 operations on advancing Airmen combat support readiness and bolstering the capabilities of power-projection platforms to meet Department of the Air Force Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition priorities. We conducted all of our operations in sync with the motto that drives us: Your Success is Our Mission!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949003
    VIRIN: 250101-F-HE309-1488
    Filename: DOD_110760941
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AFIMSC Year In Review, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Year In Review
    Air Force
    2024
    IMSC
    AFIMSC
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download