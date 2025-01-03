Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine patrol maneuvering the waters at MacDill Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit, navigate the coastline along MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. The marine patrol unit is responsible for protecting over 7 miles of coastline at MacDill and ensuring the base’s security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948999
    VIRIN: 250106-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110760816
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine patrol maneuvering the waters at MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    Security Forces
    6th SFS
    Marine Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download