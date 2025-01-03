Marine patrol maneuvering the waters at MacDill Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit, navigate the coastline along MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. The marine patrol unit is responsible for protecting over 7 miles of coastline at MacDill and ensuring the base’s security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)