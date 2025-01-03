Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-4FA conducts rail operations

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2-4th FA conducted rail operations on Jan. 3, 2025 in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center (NTC). Soldiers prepared all vehicles in advance to be staged, loaded and chained to rail cars to be moved to NTC for their training exercise. FCOE CG Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and FCOE CSM Neil Sartain both attended to observe and wish the soldiers well prior to their departure.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948991
    VIRIN: 250103-O-KP881-3921
    Filename: DOD_110760715
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-4FA conducts rail operations, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FCoE Command Sergeant Major
    FCoE Commanding General

