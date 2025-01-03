2-4FA conducts rail operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2-4th FA conducted rail operations on Jan. 3, 2025 in preparation for their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center (NTC). Soldiers prepared all vehicles in advance to be staged, loaded and chained to rail cars to be moved to NTC for their training exercise. FCOE CG Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and FCOE CSM Neil Sartain both attended to observe and wish the soldiers well prior to their departure.



