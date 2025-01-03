In this edition of QuEST, we will describe the Memory Palace and Person-Action-Object Dominic System for mental athletes competing in Speed Cards events. A cognitive model of these psychological processes will be presented to harden our understanding of the underlying mechanisms, and experiments will then be hypothesized to further this knowledge base.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Informal discussion
Calendar Items
BYOQ-Bring Your Own Questions
Continuing in memory athletes
Where does knowledge come from? Key to intelligence/AI/Cognition
Memorize vs understanding
Bloom’s Taxonomy
Cognitive processes
Consciousness Tenets Summary
Structural Coherence
Situational
Simulation
Qualia
S3Q
Outline:
Introduction and Background
Subjective Report
Person, action, object (PAO)
Nelson Dellis’ memory palace
Qualia resources: vision and audition
Arrangement
Short-term/long-term memory
Manifold hypothesis
