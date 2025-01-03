video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of QuEST, we will describe the Memory Palace and Person-Action-Object Dominic System for mental athletes competing in Speed Cards events. A cognitive model of these psychological processes will be presented to harden our understanding of the underlying mechanisms, and experiments will then be hypothesized to further this knowledge base.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



Informal discussion

Calendar Items

BYOQ-Bring Your Own Questions

Continuing in memory athletes

Where does knowledge come from? Key to intelligence/AI/Cognition

Memorize vs understanding

Bloom’s Taxonomy

Cognitive processes

Consciousness Tenets Summary

Structural Coherence

Situational

Simulation

Qualia

S3Q



Outline:



Introduction and Background

Subjective Report

Person, action, object (PAO)

Nelson Dellis’ memory palace

Qualia resources: vision and audition

Arrangement

Short-term/long-term memory

Manifold hypothesis