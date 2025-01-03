Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memory Palace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, we will describe the Memory Palace and Person-Action-Object Dominic System for mental athletes competing in Speed Cards events. A cognitive model of these psychological processes will be presented to harden our understanding of the underlying mechanisms, and experiments will then be hypothesized to further this knowledge base.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

    Informal discussion
    Calendar Items
    BYOQ-Bring Your Own Questions
    Continuing in memory athletes
    Where does knowledge come from? Key to intelligence/AI/Cognition
    Memorize vs understanding
    Bloom’s Taxonomy
    Cognitive processes
    Consciousness Tenets Summary
    Structural Coherence
    Situational
    Simulation
    Qualia
    S3Q

    Outline:

    Introduction and Background
    Subjective Report
    Person, action, object (PAO)
    Nelson Dellis’ memory palace
    Qualia resources: vision and audition
    Arrangement
    Short-term/long-term memory
    Manifold hypothesis

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948990
    VIRIN: 240209-F-BA826-7665
    Filename: DOD_110760714
    Length: 00:59:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memory Palace, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    consciousness
    ACT3
    Artifical Intelligence
    memory palace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download