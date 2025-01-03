Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th launches Community Strengths Assessment

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Col. Tim Monroe speaks the commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing announces the launch of the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment that officially opened for responses Jan. 1, 2025.

    The CSTA is a Department of Defense tool that allows base leadership and helping agencies to capture the ‘pulse’ of the community through an online questionnaire that is conducted every two years.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 10:38
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    community
    Resillence
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

