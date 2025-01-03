319th launches Community Strengths Assessment

Col. Tim Monroe speaks the commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing announces the launch of the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment that officially opened for responses Jan. 1, 2025.
The CSTA is a Department of Defense tool that allows base leadership and helping agencies to capture the ‘pulse’ of the community through an online questionnaire that is conducted every two years.
