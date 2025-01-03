Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: Dec. 13, 2024

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. European leaders welcomed Serbian media personnel for an open house at Patch Barracks, Germany.

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus reinforced relations with German allies during their holiday concert tour.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 08:16
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report: Dec. 13, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR-AF
    AFNE Report

