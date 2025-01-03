Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 22 [Broadcast Version]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.06.2025

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.

    SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 22 showcases:

    01. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Exercise Bayonet IV - Postojna, Slovenia
    02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Foreign Area Officer (FAO) Forum - Vicenza, Italy
    03. 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar with Joe Moreira - Vicenza, Italy
    04. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - NCO Induction Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy
    05. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Europe Best Medic Competition - Landstuhl, Germany
    06. Southern European Task Force, Africa - U.S. Army Space Badge Pinning Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy
    07. Southern European Task Force, Africa - USO Holiday Tour - Vicenza, Italy
    08. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Santa Boot Camp - Vicenza, Italy

    The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.
    (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 07:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948976
    VIRIN: 250106-A-QB331-1000
    Filename: DOD_110760552
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    SETAF Africa Minute

