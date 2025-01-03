SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 22 [Broadcast Version]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.



SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 22 showcases:



01. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Exercise Bayonet IV - Postojna, Slovenia

02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Foreign Area Officer (FAO) Forum - Vicenza, Italy

03. 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar with Joe Moreira - Vicenza, Italy

04. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - NCO Induction Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy

05. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Europe Best Medic Competition - Landstuhl, Germany

06. Southern European Task Force, Africa - U.S. Army Space Badge Pinning Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy

07. Southern European Task Force, Africa - USO Holiday Tour - Vicenza, Italy

08. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Santa Boot Camp - Vicenza, Italy



The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.

(U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)