The "SETAF Africa Minute" is a monthly video showcasing the Command's activities in Africa, Italy and beyond.
SETAF Africa Minute - Episode 22 showcases:
01. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Exercise Bayonet IV - Postojna, Slovenia
02. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Foreign Area Officer (FAO) Forum - Vicenza, Italy
03. 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Seminar with Joe Moreira - Vicenza, Italy
04. 173rd Airborne Brigade & Southern European Task Force, Africa - NCO Induction Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy
05. 173rd Airborne Brigade - Europe Best Medic Competition - Landstuhl, Germany
06. Southern European Task Force, Africa - U.S. Army Space Badge Pinning Ceremony - Vicenza, Italy
07. Southern European Task Force, Africa - USO Holiday Tour - Vicenza, Italy
08. Southern European Task Force, Africa - Santa Boot Camp - Vicenza, Italy
The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.
(U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 07:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948976
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-QB331-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110760552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SETAF Africa Minute: Episode 22 [Broadcast Version], by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.