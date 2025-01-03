Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus 2024 Poznan Tour

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs during their 2024 Holiday Tour at Poznan, Poland. The tour promotes interoperability between European Allies and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, cultivating lasting partnerships.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948975
    VIRIN: 240115-A-MI845-1001
    Filename: DOD_110760538
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus 2024 Poznan Tour, by SSG Aaliyah Craven and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Poznan
    NATO Allies
    USAREUR-AF
    2024 Holiday Tour

