    241218 - Saikai Traffic Safety COMREL

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    On December 18th, Naval Beach Unit 7, in partnership with the Saikai city police department, hosted a traffic safety awareness stop. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

