Eighth Army soldiers and their families participate in the Eighth Army Toy Ruck March at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The mission of the Toy Ruck is to build holistic health and fitness among Eighth Army units, enhance community relationships, and support the military and host nation children. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)