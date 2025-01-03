Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Toy Ruck

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army soldiers and their families participate in the Eighth Army Toy Ruck March at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The mission of the Toy Ruck is to build holistic health and fitness among Eighth Army units, enhance community relationships, and support the military and host nation children. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 01:24
    Location: KR

    morale
    holiday
    community
    eighth army
    toy ruck march

