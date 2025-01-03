Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes seven Medal of Honor recipients during the Hall of Heroes inductee ceremony held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. The soldiers honored for their heroic actions during the Korean and Vietnam Wars are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Kenneth J. David and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. Of the seven recipients, David is the only living veteran to receive the award.
