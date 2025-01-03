Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes seven Medal of Honor recipients during the Hall of Heroes inductee ceremony held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. The soldiers honored for their heroic actions during the Korean and Vietnam Wars are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Kenneth J. David and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. Of the seven recipients, David is the only living veteran to receive the award.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 14:12
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

