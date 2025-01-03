Austin Honors Medal of Honor Recipients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recognizes seven Medal of Honor recipients during the Hall of Heroes inductee ceremony held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2025. The soldiers honored for their heroic actions during the Korean and Vietnam Wars are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Kenneth J. David and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. Of the seven recipients, David is the only living veteran to receive the award.