Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing Guardians of the Last Frontier Airmen 2024 Recap Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Reflecting on an incredible year of service and excellence with the 168th Wing Airmen during 2024. One for the history books and cheers to the New Year 2025. 168th Wing Ready, Resilient and Lethal Airmen keeping America and the world safe 24/7. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 22:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948940
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-UF872-1001
    Filename: DOD_110759763
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing Guardians of the Last Frontier Airmen 2024 Recap Mission Video, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Year and Review
    2024 Recap
    Ready Resilient and Lethal Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download