168th Wing Guardians of the Last Frontier Airmen 2024 Recap Mission Video

Reflecting on an incredible year of service and excellence with the 168th Wing Airmen during 2024. One for the history books and cheers to the New Year 2025. 168th Wing Ready, Resilient and Lethal Airmen keeping America and the world safe 24/7. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|01.03.2025
|01.03.2025 22:29
|Series
|948940
|250103-Z-UF872-1001
|DOD_110759763
|00:04:46
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
