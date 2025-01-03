Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 refuels A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 26, 2024. The A-10 pilots train and operate under night vision, allowing them to conduct presence patrols critical to regional security at any time and under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948939
    VIRIN: 241226-F-TV052-7002
    Filename: DOD_110759762
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, KC-135 refuels A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

