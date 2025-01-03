A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 26, 2024. The A-10 pilots train and operate under night vision, allowing them to conduct presence patrols critical to regional security at any time and under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948939
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-TV052-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110759762
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 refuels A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.