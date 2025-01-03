Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 refuels F-15E Strike Eagles over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 26, 2024. The F-15E aircraft are employed throughout the region to bolster regional security and counter the growing threats posed by adversarial unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948938
    VIRIN: 241226-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110759761
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 refuels F-15E Strike Eagles over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-15E Strike Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download