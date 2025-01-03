Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people from water near Punta Brea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    01.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard crews rescued four adults and one minor from the water after their vessel started taking on water and capsized near Guánica Bay, Puerto Rico, Jan. 2, 2025. The aircrew hoisted all five individuals from the water and transported them to awaiting family members at Mercedita International Airport, Ponce. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/video edited by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948936
    VIRIN: 250102-G-CA123-1002
    Filename: DOD_110759740
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download