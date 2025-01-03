Former Army Soldiers Receive Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden presents Medals of Honor to seven soldiers during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. The Army veterans posthumously receiving the medal for their heroic actions during the Korean War are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. The Army veterans who received the medal for their heroic actions during the Vietnam War are: Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., and Pfc. Kenneth J. David. Nelson is receiving the award posthumously.
|01.03.2025
|01.03.2025 18:35
|Briefings
|948935
|DOD_110759735
|00:33:38
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
