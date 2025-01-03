Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Army Soldiers Receive Medal of Honor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden presents Medals of Honor to seven soldiers during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. The Army veterans posthumously receiving the medal for their heroic actions during the Korean War are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. The Army veterans who received the medal for their heroic actions during the Vietnam War are: Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., and Pfc. Kenneth J. David. Nelson is receiving the award posthumously.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 18:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 948935
    Filename: DOD_110759735
    Length: 00:33:38
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Army Soldiers Receive Medal of Honor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download