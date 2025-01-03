Former Army Soldiers Receive Medal of Honor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Joe Biden presents Medals of Honor to seven soldiers during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. The Army veterans posthumously receiving the medal for their heroic actions during the Korean War are: Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson and Pvt. Bruno R. Orig. The Army veterans who received the medal for their heroic actions during the Vietnam War are: Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr., and Pfc. Kenneth J. David. Nelson is receiving the award posthumously.