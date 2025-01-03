Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell AFB Hype Video - 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce, Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill, Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial and Senior Airman Paige Weldon

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    The 22 ARW is the host wing at McConnell, with the 184th Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing as primary tenants. McConnell AFB plays an integral role in the future of the USAF as it implements the KC-46A Pegasus, the next refueling platform. McConnell continues to interact with the surrounding community of Wichita through personal links with the city and on an economic level through jobs and services. There are few bases that can claim such a wide variety of weapons systems, missions, and skillsets as those that McConnell AFB has based since WWII. However, this is hardly the end of such an impressive history; the page turns to yet another chapter. Team McConnell serves as the nation’s first KC-46A operational base, fulfilling a critical mission and continuing McConnell AFB’s rich USAF heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948933
    VIRIN: 241220-F-SC213-8693
    Filename: DOD_110759719
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB Hype Video - 2025, by A1C Paula Arce, A1C Patrick ONeill, SrA Felicia Przydzial and SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Mobility Command

    McConnell Air Force Base

    In-Flight Refueling

    TAGS

    Airmen
    McConnell AFB
    Air Refueling
    Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download