    Sexual Assault

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Video by Lia Carter 

    Moncrief Army Health Clinic

    STOP SEXUAL VIOLENCE
    No means no!
    If you, or someone you know, has experienced sexual violence, call the Fort Jackson SHARP Hotline (803-543-3085) or visit www.safehelpline.org for help. You don't have to suffer in silence!
    #wearteal #stopsexualviolence #stopsexualassault

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 15:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 948930
    VIRIN: 240402-A-UL826-9135
    Filename: DOD_110759633
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Sexual Assault, by Lia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sexual assault

