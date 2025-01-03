National Guard says good-bye to former CNGB

The National Guard says good-bye to retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., the 21st chief, National Guard Bureau, who passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 96. Temple enlisted in the California Army National Guard in 1947, served in the Korean War, and then in a variety of staff and command assignments before being named CNGB in 1986, where he was instrumental in shaping the National Guard of today. He retired in 1990 after 43 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948927
|VIRIN:
|250103-Z-IC909-5231
|Filename:
|DOD_110759624
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau