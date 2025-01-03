National Guard says good-bye to former CNGB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Guard says good-bye to retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., the 21st chief, National Guard Bureau, who passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 96. Temple enlisted in the California Army National Guard in 1947, served in the Korean War, and then in a variety of staff and command assignments before being named CNGB in 1986, where he was instrumental in shaping the National Guard of today. He retired in 1990 after 43 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)