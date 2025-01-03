Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard says good-bye to former CNGB

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard says good-bye to retired Lt. Gen. Herbert R. Temple Jr., the 21st chief, National Guard Bureau, who passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 96. Temple enlisted in the California Army National Guard in 1947, served in the Korean War, and then in a variety of staff and command assignments before being named CNGB in 1986, where he was instrumental in shaping the National Guard of today. He retired in 1990 after 43 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 15:14
    US

    National Guard Bureau

