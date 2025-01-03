105th Airlift Wing - 2024 Year in Review

This video presents an engaging review of 2024 for the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing, highlighting the achievements and unwavering dedication of their personnel as they execute and support their crucial rapid strategic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson)
|12.30.2024
|01.03.2025 13:12
|Video Productions
|948914
|241230-Z-KA743-1001
|DOD_110759291
|00:01:40
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
