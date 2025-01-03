105th Airlift Wing - 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video presents an engaging review of 2024 for the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing, highlighting the achievements and unwavering dedication of their personnel as they execute and support their crucial rapid strategic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson)