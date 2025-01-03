Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105th Airlift Wing - 2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    This video presents an engaging review of 2024 for the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing, highlighting the achievements and unwavering dedication of their personnel as they execute and support their crucial rapid strategic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948914
    VIRIN: 241230-Z-KA743-1001
    Filename: DOD_110759291
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing - 2024 Year in Review, by SSgt Rebekah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    NYANG
    105AW
    C-17
    NYNG
    2024 Year in Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download