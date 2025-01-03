KS&CB Ep. 13 | Recruiting & Retention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy New Year! We’re thrilled to welcome you to Season Two of the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots Podcast. Last year, we wrapped up by engaging with various members of the VTNG leadership, culminating in our final episode featuring General Knight, the Vermont Adjutant General.



To kick off the new season, we invited MAJ Dakota Smith, Brigade S1, to discuss the challenges and rewards associated with supporting the Vermont National Guard in its recruiting and retention efforts.

For more information on:

JEEP - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Join-The-VT-Guard/Joint-Enlistment-Enhancement-Program/

PRIME - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Resources/PRIME/



Interested in more KS&CB content? Visit https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/



