KS&CB Ep. 13 | Recruiting & Retention

Happy New Year! We’re thrilled to welcome you to Season Two of the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots Podcast. Last year, we wrapped up by engaging with various members of the VTNG leadership, culminating in our final episode featuring General Knight, the Vermont Adjutant General.
To kick off the new season, we invited MAJ Dakota Smith, Brigade S1, to discuss the challenges and rewards associated with supporting the Vermont National Guard in its recruiting and retention efforts.
For more information on:
JEEP - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Join-The-VT-Guard/Joint-Enlistment-Enhancement-Program/
PRIME - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Resources/PRIME/
Interested in more KS&CB content? Visit https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
