    KS&CB Ep. 13 | Recruiting & Retention

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Happy New Year! We’re thrilled to welcome you to Season Two of the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots Podcast. Last year, we wrapped up by engaging with various members of the VTNG leadership, culminating in our final episode featuring General Knight, the Vermont Adjutant General.

    To kick off the new season, we invited MAJ Dakota Smith, Brigade S1, to discuss the challenges and rewards associated with supporting the Vermont National Guard in its recruiting and retention efforts.
    For more information on:
    JEEP - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Join-The-VT-Guard/Joint-Enlistment-Enhancement-Program/
    PRIME - https://vt.public.ng.mil/Resources/PRIME/

    Interested in more KS&CB content? Visit https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    We’d love to hear from you! Please share your guest and topic suggestions by sending us a direct message or leaving a comment on this video.

