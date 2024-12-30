34th Army Band Christmas Concert

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Soldiers with the 34th Army Band, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, perform a Christmas concert at the Hoyt Sherman place in Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2024. This is the 2nd consecutive year the 34th Army Band has held a holiday concert at the venue to connect with communities around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 16:58
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Concert
    Army
    Band

