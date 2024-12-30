34th Army Band Christmas Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 34th Army Band, 67th Troop Command, Iowa National Guard, perform a Christmas concert at the Hoyt Sherman place in Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 13, 2024. This is the 2nd consecutive year the 34th Army Band has held a holiday concert at the venue to connect with communities around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)