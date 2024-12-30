Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Castle - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Castle, a native of Albion, Michigan, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Hunter is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:38
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: ALBION, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Castle - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

