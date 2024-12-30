U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Castle, a native of Albion, Michigan, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Hunter is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948854
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-HK496-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110758769
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|ALBION, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Castle - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.