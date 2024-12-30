Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 SCANG Awesomeness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    A comprehensive review of the South Carolina Air National Guard's activities, events, and accomplishments during the 2024 calendar year. This summary highlights the key developments and contributions made by the organization over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 15:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948846
    VIRIN: 241227-Z-VD276-1001
    Filename: DOD_110758749
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 SCANG Awesomeness, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    169th FW
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download