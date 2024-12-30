Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force Year in Review: Great Power Competition, Realignment for Readiness, and Housing Feedback System

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, we look back at three significant stories from 2024: SECAF Frank Kendall highlights key accomplishments and emphasizes Great Power Competition, the Air Force realigns its structure to maintain future competitiveness, and the DOD launches a new online housing feedback system to improve quality of life.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 14:30
    Location: US

