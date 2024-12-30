In this week’s look around the Air Force, we look back at three significant stories from 2024: SECAF Frank Kendall highlights key accomplishments and emphasizes Great Power Competition, the Air Force realigns its structure to maintain future competitiveness, and the DOD launches a new online housing feedback system to improve quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948839
|VIRIN:
|241231-F-GK677-8435
|Filename:
|DOD_110758737
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force Year in Review: Great Power Competition, Realignment for Readiness, and Housing Feedback System, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.