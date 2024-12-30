Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sara Wilson - Hometown News (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sara Wilson, a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Wilson is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948838
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HK496-1006
    PIN: 1006
    Filename: DOD_110758736
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sara Wilson - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma City native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MediaOps60PI
    60thPresidentalInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download