    Air Force Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Service members attached to the Air Force District of Washington conducted a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 20, 2024. The ROC drill is an essential part of the planning process, helping to bring everyone together in one location. (Department of Defense video by Army Staff Sergeant Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948834
    VIRIN: 241220-A-TX409-3988
    Filename: DOD_110758723
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill, by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROC Drill
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    Air Force ROC

