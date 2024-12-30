Air Force Conducts Rehearsal of Concept Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members attached to the Air Force District of Washington conducted a rehearsal of concept drill in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 20, 2024. The ROC drill is an essential part of the planning process, helping to bring everyone together in one location. (Department of Defense video by Army Staff Sergeant Noah Sladek)