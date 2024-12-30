This Month in the AFMS: Air Force SG and CMEF visit C-STARS at University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of supplies arrive at Soto Cano AFB, and 60th AE Squadron accomplishes first aeromedical evacuation

In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Air Force Surgeon General visits the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills at the University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies delivered to Soto Cano Air Force Base as a part of the Denton Program, and the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron undertakes its first full aeromedical evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948772
|VIRIN:
|241201-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110758512
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.