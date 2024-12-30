Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in the AFMS: Air Force SG and CMEF visit C-STARS at University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of supplies arrive at Soto Cano AFB, and 60th AE Squadron accomplishes first aeromedical evacuation

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Air Force Surgeon General visits the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills at the University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies delivered to Soto Cano Air Force Base as a part of the Denton Program, and the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron undertakes its first full aeromedical evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948772
    VIRIN: 241201-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110758512
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    North Carolina
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    University of Nebraska
    aeromedical evacuation
    Offutt AFB
    Medic
    Kadena AB
    Training
    AE
    18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    C-STARS
    Soto Cano AFB
    2024
    60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    316th Medical Group
    Malcolm Grow
    Hurricane Helene
    This Month in the AFMS
    Joint Base-Andrews

