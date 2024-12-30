This Month in the AFMS: Air Force SG and CMEF visit C-STARS at University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of supplies arrive at Soto Cano AFB, and 60th AE Squadron accomplishes first aeromedical evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Air Force Surgeon General visits the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills at the University of Nebraska, 180,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies delivered to Soto Cano Air Force Base as a part of the Denton Program, and the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron undertakes its first full aeromedical evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)